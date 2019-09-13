Elevate your wardrobe during J.Crew Factory’s Clearance Event w/ extra 40% off

- Sep. 13th 2019 10:47 am ET

0

J.Crew Factory offers an extra 40% off all clearance with code SALETIME at checkout. Also, score 50% off office picks. J.Crew Rewards Members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). Note: all clearance sales are final. The men’s 11-inch Tech Shorts are currently on sale for $24, which is down from its original rate of $60. These shorts are full of unique features including sweat-wicking material, stretch fabric and they’re water-resistant. They also feature a modern hem length that’s stylish and comes in multiple color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Also, be sure to check out the GAP Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off your purchase, just in time for fall.

