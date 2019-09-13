RAVPower’s teeny-tiny 30W USB-C Power Adapter hits $20 at Amazon (Reg. $35)

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon is offering the RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Adapter for $19.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 83O789V6 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off what it has been fetching and a $5 savings compared to the before-coupon price drop which is only 2-3 weeks old. Today’s deal beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $3. At a mere 1.65 by 1.1-inches, this charger puts the one Apple shipped with it’s recently-retired MacBook to shame. Despite its small form-factor, it’s still able to charge at 30-watt speeds. This makes it capable of charging 13-inch MacBooks or iPad Pros at an acceptable rate. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to pick up an official Apple USB-C Charge Cable for $14. If you own a MacBook, you know that this cable is heavy duty and reliably charges MacBooks, iPads, and other USB-C devices.

RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Adapter features:

Usb C wall Charger: GaN components integrate more power, control & protective functions into circuitry concentrated to waste less power & Heat than silicone

Ultra-small & foldable: the world’s smallest 30W charger at present, a silhouette so slim, foldable & all-round portable for effortless carrying

Frontier power delivery 3.0: experience serious charging speeds 2.5X faster than standard 30W chargers; revive your iPhone XS Max to 50% in just half an hour

100% Compatibility: charge all PD & non-PD devices at full-speed; pitch-perfect performance for iPhone XS/ XS Max/ XR, Nintendo Switch & MacBook Air

