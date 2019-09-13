SanDisk just announced the “world’s fastest UHS-I SD card” with a massive 1TB capacity alongside new CFexpress Cards. This will be a go-to for videographers and photographers alike who hate having to change out SD cards mid-shoot. Plus, G-Technology launched a new 5TB ArmorATD rugged portable hard drive and 2TB Mobile Pro SSD. Keep reading to find out how these products can help make your mobile workflow that much better.

Nomad Base Station

NVMe comes to cameras with the SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress card

If you use a camera that relies on CFexpress cards, then SanDisk’s latest Extreme PRO Type B offerings will become a go-to in your storage bag. Utilizing next-generation NVMe technology, these CFexpress cards run off the same hardware that modern SSDs use in high-end computers. This gives users the ability to record RAW 6K footage, which is something that’s quite rare on portable storage drives like this.

With SanDisk’s latest CFexpress card, you’ll see read speeds up to 1700MBps and write speeds up to 1400MBps. No matter what format you’re shooting, this card is perfect for all of your recording needs while on-the-go.

1TB headlines the “world’s fastest UHS-I SD card” from SanDisk

For those who can’t use CFexpress, SanDisk has you covered. The latest Extreme PRO SD UHS-I Card offers read speeds of up to 170MBps and write of up to 90MBps, making it perfect for shooting 4K video or sequential RAW photos.

Whether you shoot photo or video, this card is a must-buy if you have a longer session coming up. With the increased read and write speeds, you’ll be able to use it for just about any form of shooting that is supported in an SD-based camera system, giving you the ability to go longer without changing out your card.

G-DRIVE’s Mobile Pro SSD sports Thunderbolt 3 & 2TB of storage

G-DRIVE also announced a new Mobile Pro SSD that offers Thunderbolt 3 technology for extreme read and write speeds. With a “shock-resistant design,” you’ll be able to “edit multi-stream 8K footage at full frame rate”. Plus, G-TECH claims that you can “transfer as much as a terabyte of content in seven minutes or less.” This claim is backed by Thunderbolt 3’s high-throughput capabilities, making G-DRIVE’s new Mobile Pro SSD a must for on-the-go videographers who deal with mass amounts of footage while out and about.

Not sure if the transfer speed of this SSD can actually keep up with what G-DRIVE claims above? Well, with rates of up to 2.8GBps, the drive will transfer approximately 180GB of data per minute, which translates to 1TB in around 5.7 minutes. So, G-DRIVE’s “terabyte in 7 minutes or less” claim should hold true, as long as your computer’s drive can write data that fast.

Keep your data safe with G-TECH’s ArmorATD 5TB portable hard drive

If your work takes you out and about more often than not, then G-TECH’s latest ArmorATD drive is for you. Sporting 5TB of storage space, you’ll be able to enjoy rugged storage that’s ready to go wherever you do. It offers “rain, dust, and crush resistance for up to a 1000lbs”, making sure that your data is safe from whatever comes your way.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!