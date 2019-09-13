Today only, Woot slashes up to 40% off Porter Cable tools, priced from $70

Today only, Woot is offering a large variety of Porter Cable tools at up to 40% off. Our top pick is the Porter Cable 5.5A 4 1/2-inch Compact Circular Saw Kit (PCE381K) for $69.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest offer we have tracked there by $19. This saw is great to keep around as its lightweight and compact form-factor will make all sorts of cuts much easier to knock out. A built-in dust port with vacuum adapter helps you get to work without making as much of a mess. Thanks to a 0-45 degree bevel capacity, owners will be ready to handle all sorts of projects. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

More Porter Cable tools on sale:

Create a place for many of your tools with an AmazonBasics 4-Shelf Shelving Storage Unit at $40. Each of its four shelves can hold up to 350-pounds, offering a max load of 0.7-tons. Assembly is simple and no tools are required, even though this sale provides you with an abundance of them.

Porter Cable Compact Circular Saw Kit features:

5.5 Amp compact circular saw, running at 3,500 PRM for power and fast cutting speeds

Lightweight and compact unit for easy maneuvering

1-11/16″ depth of cut, cuts 2x material in single pass

0-45 degree bevel capacity for variety of cuts

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!