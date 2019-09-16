Load your Switch with SEGA games from $1: Sonic Racing/Mania, Valkyria, more

Nintendo is now offering a number of notable SEGA game deals via the eShop. Starting from just $1, this is a great opportunity to add some Sonic (racing and classic 2D platformers) to your Switch library alongside a host of other classics and more. While last week’s eShop deals are (mostly) still live with some great offers on Joe and Mac classics, you’ll want to head below for today’s best SEGA deals.

Top Picks from the eShop Sale:

The rest of today’s best game deals, including notable offers on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mario + Rabbids and Dragon Quest Builders 2, can be found right here. The PowerA Wired Switch Controller is 20% off right now and GameStop is offering up to $250 in store credit towards Switch consoles today. You can also expect the first three Dragon Quest games to re-release on Switch later this month.

Sonic Mania:

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend. Sonic Mania was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania!

