GameStop is now running a notable Nintendo Switch trade-ins promo. You can get up to $250 of in-store credit towards the purchase of a Switch right now. Normally closer to $200 max (depending on the device you are trading-in), today’s offer will only be around from now through the 22nd of September. If you’re looking to score an extra Switch or upgrade to the newer, better battery model, this trade-in offer is certainly worth a closer look. Head below for all the details.

Nintendo Switch trade-ins are a great way to score one of Nintendo’s hybrid consoles at a discount. In fact, these offers represent the lowest prices we ever see. As usual, you’ll get the most amount of credit towards your new Switch with higher-end devices that are in good shape with all the accessories intact (details below).

Just be sure to get the exact details on the value of the items you’re looking to trade-in from your local store in case there are some disparities between locations. And, if you’re looking for more information on trade-ins on the newest model Switch (and how to tell the difference between the two), head over to our explainer post right here.

GameStop Nintendo Switch Trade-in Promo:

Get $250 toward a Switch w/: XB1X, PS4 Pro, iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 9.

Get $200 toward a Switch w/: PS4 1TB, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S9.

Get $150 toward a Switch w/: XB1S, PS4 500GB, iPhone 7, Galaxy S8.

Get $100 toward a Switch w/: XB1 Original, New 3DS XL, New 2DS XL, Vita, iPhone 6S.

Promo Details:

Offer is valid 9/15/19 – 9/22/19. Valid toward purchase of select New Nintendo Switch consoles. Not valid toward cash trades. Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value. Defective items may be eligible for trade at a lesser value. Trades subject to manager approval. Cannot be combined with any other offer. See store associate for details. No dealers. Offer valid in the United States and Guam only. Void where prohibited. GameStop, Inc. reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the offer for any reason without notice.

