Switch eShop deals from $1: Joe and Mac, Among the Sleep, Blasphemous, more

Well, if you been waiting on some deals to fill out your Nintendo Switch library, today is the day. Not only do we have most of the best first-party games on sale for $40 or less right here, we have now spotted a solid collection of indies too. Headlining today’s eShop price drops is Joe and Mac titles, Among the Sleep, Blasphemous and Undertale. We are also still seeing the incredible Celeste at 50% off (plus some free DLC) as well. But you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks from the eShop.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This Week’s Best eShop Deals:

While we are talking Nintendo, the big N officially unveiled the new Switch Ring-Con and Ring Fit Adventure this morning. And here’s everything you need to know about the new bendable Joy-Con Nintendo is experimenting with.

Joe and Mac Returns:

Grab your club and get ready to go on a wild, prehistoric adventure with the Cavemen Ninjas – Joe & Mac! You helped them get their girls in the first game, now get ready to help rescue them again! The adventure continues as the green-haired Joe and the blue-haired Mac, cavemen who battle through treacherous terrain using only prehistoric weapons to fend off vicious beast and Neanderthal man alike in this beautiful sequel.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!