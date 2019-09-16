Upgrade your everyday carry with SOG’s $27 stainless steel knife

Woot via Amazon offers the SOG 3.5-inch Folding Knife for $26.99 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon direct typically sells it for over $60 and today’s deal beats the all-time low price there by roughly $20. SOG’s Flashback knife offers a 3.5-inch assisted folding blade with stainless steel handle, reversible pocket clip, and a design that “fits comfortably in your hand.” Ships with a lifetime warranty as well for added peace of mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer a multi-tool? Consider Gerber’s Dime 10-in-1 model for $20. It has a sleek matte black design, stainless steel construction, and is under three-inch when totally collapsed. Rated 4/5 stars.

SOG Flashback Assisted Folding Knife features:

Fastest Assisted opening blade available

Locking safety

Reversible pocket clip

Opens faster and with more purpose than any other assisted knife available

Straight edge 3.5-inch steel tanto shaped blade with a satin finish

Black and silver handle is made of glass-reinforced nylon and stainless steel that fits comfortably in your hand

Includes a low-carry reversible bayonet pocket clip

Comes with a limited lifetime warranty

