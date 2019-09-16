Fix anything with this Vastar Tools 20% off Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 20% off a selection of popular Vastar Tool/sets starting at $5.99. There’s a solid variety of products here, all rated above 4 stars including:

The adjustable temperature soldering iron with large venting holes HEAT UP fast in 15 seconds and The adjustable temperature of soldering iron is range of 200°C-450°C (392°F to 842°F). 5 multiple soldering tips as replacement. Meet your different job needs. The digital multimeter is easy to operate.Widely applicable to household testing, factory electricians, mobile phone detection, computer maintenance, large electrical appliances, various types of circuit board testing.