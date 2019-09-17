Save up to $400 on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB SSD in Silver for $1,399.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. If you’re not eligible for this promotion, bounce over to the Space Gray model for $1,549. Regularly $1,799, today’s deal is the best we can find by at least $50 and up to $200 off from various retailers. That’s as much as $399 off the regular going rate at Apple. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.
Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 2.4GHz quad‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz
- Retina display with True Tone
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
- 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory
- 256GB SSD storage
- Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Backlit Keyboard – US English
