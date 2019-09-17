Today’s Best Game Deals: GTA V Online Edition $15, Civ VI Switch $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition for $14.99. Down from the usual $30 price tag, the next best listing right now is Walmart at $20. This version of the game includes the main story campaign, access to GTA Online as well as all of the added DLC content (The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, Bikers and more). Head below for deals on titles like Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Civilization VI, Kingdom Hearts III, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

First three classic Dragon Quest games are coming to Switch this month

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta review – the hype intensifies

Nintendo officially unveils new Switch Ring-Con and Ring Fit Adventure [Video]

Civilization VI joins the battle royale craze with latest “Red Death” update

SNK unveils new hybrid NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro console

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!