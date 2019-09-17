Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: HoPiKo, Depello, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Depello, R.B.I. Baseball 19, Daily Workouts, HoPiKo, Cubasis 2, ALONE… and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: SatFinder Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $13 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: ProtoSketch – Graphic Design: $5 (Reg. $9)
iOS Universal: HoPiKo: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: ALONE…: $1 (Reg. $2)
Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Parashoot Stan: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Dwelp: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)
iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: HyperBowl: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Fitbit to Apple Health Sync: $6 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)
