Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: HoPiKo, Depello, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Depello, R.B.I. Baseball 19, Daily Workouts, HoPiKo, Cubasis 2, ALONE… and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SatFinder Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ProtoSketch – Graphic Design: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: HoPiKo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ALONE…: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: GTA V Online Edition $15, Civ VI Switch $30, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Parashoot Stan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dwelp: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: HyperBowl: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fitbit to Apple Health Sync: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!