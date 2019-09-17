Mercer’s Forged Chef Knife is guaranteed for life, now $22 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is offering the 9-inch Mercer Culinary Genesis Forged Chef’s Knife for $21.75. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly between $34 and $44, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While this is certainly not inexpensive for a single knife, this is one that is guaranteed for life. Features include an ergonomic Santoprene handle and high-carbon German cutlery steel that is resistant to rust, corrosion, and discoloration. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the 8-inch Mercer Culinary Genesis Forged Short Bolster Forged Chef’s Knife for $23.19 Prime shipped. Another Amazon all-time low, this one has much of the same features as the above deal, albeit in a slightly tighter 8-inch form factor.

If you don’t plan taking your kitchen duties all the seriously and aren’t overly concerned with the lifetime warranty, consider something less expensive. This Farberware 22-piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set includes everything a basic home chef would need for just $16 Prime shipped. Just don’t expect the same level of quality as something from Mercer Culinary.

Mercer Culinary Genesis Forged Chef’s Knife:

Ergonomic Santoprene handle offers superior comfort and a non-slip grip, even with wet hands. Will not break down from exposure to kitchen oils and is able to withstand hot and cold temperatures.

Bolster strengthens the knife, adds durability, and provides excellent balance for better handling when cutting food. Available in short bolster.

High-carbon, no-stain German cutlery steel resists rust, corrosion, and discoloration. Precision forged construction for better strength and durability.

