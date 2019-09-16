Upgrade your iOS music production suite with Cubasis 2 at $24 (Reg. $50)

Steinberg’s “mobile music creation system” Cubasis 2 is now available for just $23.99. The regularly $50 premium production app only goes on sale a handful of times a year (for the most part) and today’s offer is $1 under the most common price drop. While Apple’s GarageBand counterpart is certainly capable, Cubasis adds loads of goodies to the mix. That includes 24 assignable physical inputs, the Micrologue virtual analog synthesizer and MicroSonic (over 120 virtual instrument sounds), among many other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 users all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)

Cubasis 2:

Cubasis 2 equals ease of use and is as powerful as a fully featured iOS-based music production system can be pushing your capabilities out of limits. Whether you’re capturing simple ideas or complex musical masterpieces — It ships with outstanding, touch-optimized tools carrying you into the fun of recording, editing, mixing and sharing your music with the world right away.

