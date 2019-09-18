DEWALT tools, accessories, more on sale from $15 at Home Depot for 24-hours

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off various DEWALT tools and accessories. Deals start at $15 with free shipping available for all. Headlining is the DEWALT 18-Gauge Brad Nailer Heavy Duty Pancake Electric Air Compressor Combo Kit for $299. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 although there is over $375 worth of value here when each piece is added up independently. This is a match of our previous mention. Having a pancake compressor around can be helpful for any variety of reasons. This model includes a 50-foot hose, point nailer, and a brad nailer. The 6-gallon capacity tank delivers up to 90PSI, which is plenty for blowing up tires and various other activities. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More deals below or you can check out the entire sale right here.

Another standout offer is the DEWALT 15A 10-inch Compact Job Site Table Saw for $249. Typically goes for $75 more at Home Depot and various other retailers. With a compact design and total weight of just 42-pounds, this saw is made to go wherever your DIY adventures take you. Adjustable rear feet ensure that you can always find a level surface to get the job done. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Hit up the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day DEWALT sale for even more deals on tools, accessories, and boots.

DEWALT Pancake Compressor Bundle features:

The DW1KIT18PP Heavy-Duty Compressor Combo Kit is ideal for trim, finish and brad nailing. This kit includes a 6 Gal. Pancake Compressor, 18-Gauge Precision Point Nailer and premium 50 ft. PVC/Rubber blend air hose with factory-installed 1/4 in. fittings. The compressor features an oil-free pump for no mess and long-life. For a limited time get a bonus with purchase.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!