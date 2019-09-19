Jos. A. Bank gets you ready for fall with up to 60% off jackets, vests, more

Jos. A. Bank takes up to 60% off fall must-haves including outerwear, sweaters, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Bank Account Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). The men’s Traditional Fit Herringbone Quilted Vest is a must-have from this sale. It’s timeless, versatile and great for transitioning weather. This vest is currently on sale for $98 and originally was priced at $195. You can style it with dress shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, flannels and much more for an array of outfits. Best of all, it features faux leather details for a luxurious look. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, finish your fall wardrobe by adding the Timex Expedition Watch from Amazon that’s currently on sale for just $28 shipped.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!