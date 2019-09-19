Ninja’s Multi-Cooker can air fry and dehydrate, now $126 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Ninja OP302 Foodi Multi-Cooker for $125.99 shipped in manufacturer-refurbished condition. This model fetches $160 refurbished from Amazon and closer to $200 in new condition. Kohl’s charges $280 for the OP302, for comparison. It not only has pressure/multi-cooker features, but also doubles as an air fryer and a dehydrator, unlike the popular Instant Pot cookers. This model has a 6.5-quart overall capacity plus a 4-quart crisper basket for air frying and ships with a full 30-day money back guarantee. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it certainly won’t provide you with dehydration and air frying capabilities, you could score one of the popular Instant Pot DUO60 cookers in new condition for $70 right now. It might not have as many options, but it will still replace 7 different kitchen appliances and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from close to 36,000 Amazon customers.

Ninja OP302 Foodi Multi-Cooker:

The Ninja foody—the pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods.

Includes dehydrate function to create delicious homemade snacks like chips and jerky

