Now, 25 years after the launch of “Friends,” you can dress like Rachel Green thanks to the new Ralph Lauren collection. This entire line is based on Rachel Green’s style including skirts, polo shirts, pin-striped suits, fall skirts, and even leopard print jackets. Prices in the collection range from just $20 all the way up to $2,998. This is not the first friends collaboration this year. In July, Pottery Barn announced a line of Friends-themed products including a Apothercary Table named for an episode from the show’s season 6th season. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Ralph Lauren Friends collection.

“The collection is a celebration of the brand’s role in the series,” said Ralph Lauren in statement. “Just as friends proved to be a perennial favorite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman.”

Friends Women’s Apparel

One of our favorite looks from this collection is the Centeral Perk outfit, which is the coffee shop that the cast used to go to. This outfit consists of a very trendy leopard coat, paired with a black turtleneck sweater, pleated leather skirt and boots. This look is perfect for the upcoming fall weather and all of the pieces are versatile.

Another one of our favorite outfits is the Apartment look. Monochromatic outfits are very on-trend this year and I love the business aspect of this one. This suit comes with wide legs pants, a matching blazer and gray turtleneck. It would be perfect for work or an event.

Ralph Lauren x Friends Men’s Apparel

For men, the Hampton Relaxed Straight Jeans are a part of the collection and a perfect option for this fall. Its stretch material adds comfort and you can easily roll the hem to show off your fall shoes. In this collection, they paired these jeans with the Classic Fit Cotton Pocket Tee. This ensemble is inspired by the 90’s and will look great for everyday wear.

Finally, you can not go wrong with a Navy Suit Jacket in your wardrobe. This piece is timeless and can easily be dressed up or down with slacks and jeans. This suit jacket has a slight pin-stripe detailing and a two-button closure. In the line they paired it with the Classic Denim Shirt for a vintage look from the show.

Which piece from Ralph Lauren’s new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

