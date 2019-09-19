Record your drives with 20% off YI’s iPhone-enabled Smart Dash Cam at $40

YI Technology via Amazon offers its Smart Dash Cam for $39.99 shipped when checking out with code LTHQZCY2. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. With the ability to record at 1080p60, this dash cam also has a wide angle lens for keeping an eye on three lanes at once. It sports a 2.7-inch screen for playing back trips, as well as a G-sensor for automatically recording footage. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to sync YI’s dash cam with a companion app was well. Over 3,550 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Update 9/19 @ 1:17 PM: AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav 1080p DashCam Duo for $89.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ROAV2233 at checkout. This is down from its $130 list price, $110 current discount, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A perfect way to leverage your savings here is with Samsung’s 32GB EVO Plus micro SD card. At under $9, it’s an essential add-on for recording footage with your new dash cam. The included 32GB of storage yields plenty of room for recorded drives and allows you to easily transfer them to a computer.

YI Smart Dash Cam features:

Full coverage of three lanes. The powerful F1.8 aperture combined with an extremely powerful 3.0μm x 3.0μm image sensor guarantees excellent pictures even at night. Brings you up to date and has optimized detection algorithms. Drive safer thanks to lane departure warnings in real time.The camera’s emergency detection automatically records events when a collision is detected using G-sensor technology.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!