WaterField is unveiling its new Switch Lite Slip Case today. Just ahead of tomorrow’s release of Nintendo’s portable Switch console, pre-orders are now live on its latest cover with shipping dates landing at the end of the month. Hit the jump for more details.

The New Switch Lite Slip Case:

Created from locally-made Luna materials, the San Francisco design team is also making use of water- and stain-repellent Nanotex finish in black ballistic nylon, brown waxed canvas and more. The interior of the new Switch Lite Slip Case features what WaterField describes as an ultra-plush liner that is as “soft as a puppy’s ear.” You’ll also find a magnetic closure to avoid accidental mishaps or anything sliding out in your bag.

Inside, your Switch will be fully accessible in terms of connecting to an external charging device. The bottom-mounted patch of premium leather not only looks great but also acts as a comfortable grip when removing the Switch Lite. A pair of interior pockets ensure you have some extra room for games, a charging cable and even a couple of earbuds. These pockets double as protection for the console’s joysticks as well.

Switch Lite Slip Case Pre-Order:

The new Switch Lite Slip Case is available to order now for $59 with a September 27th shipping date. Color options include black ballistic nylon, brown waxed canvas, slate, cobalt and crimson. You’ll also receive a free matching 10-game cardholder as well as the opportunity to add an accessory to your order right on the listing page (carabiner, wrist loop, more from $2).

Beyond that, WaterField has also introduced additional sizes of its CitySlicker Switch case and pouch for the new Lite model.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it certainly isn’t your typical Nintendo device case by comparison to what we have seen from other companies thus far. But that’s where WaterField’s Switch options shine the most. Yes, they might be more expensive than your standard options, but they also look significantly more luxurious and grown-up. While I cannot help but think something with an entirely closed zipper top might add some additional peace of mind, the new Switch Lite Slip Case (especially in black or brown) is easily the most attractive looking option I have seen yet.

More Switch Lite Cases:

We have already seen our fair share of peripherals and accessories for the Switch Lite. Just before spotting the official Nintendo variant on its Japanese storefront, both PDP and HORI debuted new case lineups. Skull and Co. also just unveiled its new GripCase a few days ago as well.

