Top-rated dehumidifiers on sale from $144, today only at new Amazon lows

- Sep. 20th 2019 7:41 am ET

From $144
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the TOSOT Energy Star Dehumidifier for $143.99 shipped. It usually sells for around $200 and this is a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for rooms to up to 1,500-sq. feet in size, this dehumidifier is great for smaller basements. It’s rated to remove up to four gallons of moisture at a time before needing to be emptied. The gravity hose drain also enables easier functionality so you don’t have to check the internal water compartment as regularly. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Have a larger space in mind? Consider the 4,500-sq. foot model on sale today for $187.99. You’d typically pay $225 or more for this model. Many of the features are identical, but the built-in water storage chamber can hold up to nine gallons of water at a time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

TOSOT Energy Star Dehumidifier features:

The main factors in choosing a dehumidifier are the size of your space and the normal level of humidity in that space. A dehumidifier’s size capacity is defined as the amount of moisture that can be removed from your space in a 24-hour period under normal operating conditions. The chart on the left will give you a rough idea of the dehumidifier you need based on the size of your space.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $144

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tosot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp