Top-rated dehumidifiers on sale from $144, today only at new Amazon lows

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the TOSOT Energy Star Dehumidifier for $143.99 shipped. It usually sells for around $200 and this is a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for rooms to up to 1,500-sq. feet in size, this dehumidifier is great for smaller basements. It’s rated to remove up to four gallons of moisture at a time before needing to be emptied. The gravity hose drain also enables easier functionality so you don’t have to check the internal water compartment as regularly. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Have a larger space in mind? Consider the 4,500-sq. foot model on sale today for $187.99. You’d typically pay $225 or more for this model. Many of the features are identical, but the built-in water storage chamber can hold up to nine gallons of water at a time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

TOSOT Energy Star Dehumidifier features:

The main factors in choosing a dehumidifier are the size of your space and the normal level of humidity in that space. A dehumidifier’s size capacity is defined as the amount of moisture that can be removed from your space in a 24-hour period under normal operating conditions. The chart on the left will give you a rough idea of the dehumidifier you need based on the size of your space.

