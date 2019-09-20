Securely host unlimited videos with a vooPlayer lifetime sub for $69

Video content is the most powerful trend in marketing right now. If you want to engage your audience and drive sales, vooPlayer Pro can help. This platform makes it easy to host videos, create CTAs, and run A/B tests. Right now, lifetime subscriptions are just $69 (Orig. $840) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When it comes to engagement, video is king. But to make money from your content, you need viewers to subscribe, opt-in, or make a purchase.

VooPlayer provides an array of marketing tools to help you make the most out of every view. To upload your videos, you simply put them in your Dropbox. If you need more storage, you can purchase it from vooPlayer.

You can then create opt-in boxes, timed calls-to-action, share and subscribe buttons, and contests. Each of these features comes with loads of settings, such as retargeting based on the amount of video that a viewer has watched. You can even set your videos to play on certain dates and at specific times.

Once you have optimized your content, you can easily publish your videos straight to Facebook, WordPress, and many eCommerce platforms.

Order now for $69 to get lifetime service of vooPlayer Pro, worth $840.

