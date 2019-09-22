Today’s Gold Box takes $98 off the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Excalibur 3926TB 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $191.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $245, Amazon’s own listing has it sitting right around $290. Today’s offer is good for upwards of $98 in savings and is a new all-time low. Acorss the nine trays included on Excalibur’s food dehydrator, there’s 15-sq. ft. of drying space. This option has a 26 hour time and an adjustable temperature control that lets you set it anywhere between 105 to 165°F. Plus, the company’s patented Parallex Horizontal Airflow is said to help food dehydrate faster than with competing models. With over 1,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

Those looking to get in the food dehydrator game can do so for less by ditching the Excalibur branding and more premium features. This eight-tray option will only run you $90 at Amazon right now. It lacks the more fine-tuned temperature controls from our featured deal, but will still work well for your more basic food dehydrating needs.

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator features:

The 3926TB by Excalibur comes with 9 trays, a total of 15 square feet of drying space, 26 hour timer and an adjustable thermostat temperature control that ranges from 105°F to 165°F preserving the nutrients in herbs and produce and making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. The fan, heating element and thermostat are in the back of the unit, so cool air is drawn in, heated and then distributed evenly over each tray.

