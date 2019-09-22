Today only, Amazon discounts H2H men’s and women’s hoodies from under $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, H2H (98% positive all-time feedback from 34,600+) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its men’s and women’s hoodies starting from $10. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders exceeding $25. One standout is on the H2H Men’s Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve Hoodie at $19.88. You’d normally pay $28 for this style, with today’s sale saving you 29% and marking a new Amazon low. This hoodie features a 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend that combines to form a lightweight and breathable material. It’s perfect for outdoor runs this fall, or just lounging around in at home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget to shop the rest of H2H’s hoodie sale for additional men’s and women’s styles starting at under $10. Plus, check out the other deals in today’s Gold Box for a chance to save on food dehydrators and more.

H2H Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve Hoodie features:

Hoodie with adjustable drawstring lets you lock in the warmth around your head, Sleeve Cuffs and Waistband help keep you warm, Pockets keep your hands warm and let you store valuables in this Hooded Sweatshirt.

Feature: None ribbed trims at cuffs and waistband / Kanga Pocket at the Front / Contrast color / Adjustable Drawstring Hood / Drawstring with metal tips. Occasion: Considerable for daily wear; lounging; hang-out; home wear

