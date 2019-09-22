Pick up WD’s 256GB My Passport Portable SSD at new low of $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Western Digital 256GB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With fast transfer speeds up to 540MB/s, this portable SSD is great for backing up high-resolution content or running Time Machines. It ships with a three-year warranty and works with both USB-C and A ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some more cash and ditch the SSD speeds with a 1TB portable hard drive from Toshiba at $45. This is an easy way to pick up some extra storage for your needs, whether it’s simple document backup or adding more space to your gaming console.

Western Digital 1TB My Passport SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with read speeds up to 540 MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible

WD Discovery software for WD Backup, WD Security, Social Media and Cloud Storage import, WD Drive Utilities

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

