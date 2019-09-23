Echo Wall Clock visualizes timers and expands your Alexa smart home for $25

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Wall Clock for $24.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer saves you $5, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is a match of the second best offer we’ve seen to date. Alongside just showing the time, Amazon’s Wall Clock seeks out to visualize timers set by Alexa thanks to its built-in 60 LED display. It pairs with a variety of Echo speakers and is a unique addition to your smart home. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Capture a similar look for your existing Echo Dot by scoring this retro alarm clock stand for $14 at Amazon instead. This case props up your Alexa speaker in a fun design, though lacks the built-in timer visualizer. Over 115 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Echo Wall Clock features:

Echo Wall Clock helps you stay organized and on time.

Easy-to-read analog clock shows the time of day.

Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.

Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

