Save 25% on GE’s Zigbee Energy Monitoring Smart Switch at an Amazon low of $30

Amazon offers the GE Zigbee Energy Monitoring Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, that’s good for a 25% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Based around the Zigbee home automation standard, this smart plug features two individually-controllable outlets. Energy monitoring also enters the mix, allowing you to keep tabs on the power usage of lamps, appliances, and more. Works with popular smart home platforms like SmartThings, as well as Echo Plus. Rated 4/5 stars from over 235 customers.

Another benefit to consider here is that Zigbee devices are more reliable than your average Wi-Fi smart plugs. But if you’re looking for something a little more entry-level, TP-Link’s best-selling HS105 Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and is under $21 at Amazon. This standalone option works with Alexa, but lacks the energy monitoring capabilities of the featured deal.

GE Zigbee Smart Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE ZigBee Smart Lighting Control Fluorescent Light and Appliance Module. It provides a ZigBee enabled outlet for the lamp or appliance that you would like to control and a regular pass-through AC outlet for other electrical appliances. Perfect for plug-in fans, heaters, lamps and more. Take control of your home lighting with GE ZigBee Smart Lighting Controls.

