Best Buy has kicked off its latest 24-hour Flash Sale with a variety of notable discounts on MacBooks, iPads, TVs, and more. In order to take advantage of today’s offers, you’ll need to be a My Best Buy member (it’s free to sign up). Orders over $35 will lock-in free shipping, or in-store pickup can be chosen to avoid delivery fees.

Headlining today’s sale is $160 off Apple’s latest iPad Air bundled with a Smart Keyboard. Deals start with the entry-level 64GB model, which you’ll find at $499.99. That’s effectively like getting Apple’s companion keyboard for free, and beats the value of Amazon’s current up to $50 off promotion. The latest iPad Air is centered around a 10.5-inch Retina display, which notable touts Apple Pencil support. There’s a new A12 64-bit SoC processor under the hood, as well as 8MP and 7MP cameras, plus more. More below.

We’re also seeing Apple’s previous-generation 13.3-inch MacBook Air on sale, now discounted down to $749.99. That’s $249 off the usual price tag, $99 under Amazon’s current sale price and comes within $1 of the lowest we’ve seen. Notable specs here include a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s Flash Sale include:

Head over to Best Buy to check out the rest of its Flash Sale. But don’t forget, these deals won’t be here for long, as the savings end at 1 AM EST.

iPad Air features:

iPad Air features powerful technologies, such as the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 10.5″ Retina display with True Tone. Support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. And at just one pound and 6.1mm thin, carrying all that power is effortless.

