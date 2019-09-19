Go with Apple’s latest iPad Air for up to $50 off, deals from $469 shipped

Amazon is again taking up to $50 off Apple’s latest iPad Air. Prices start at $469 shipped on the entry-level model and go up from there with both Wi-Fi and Cellular offerings available. B&H is offering the same pricing on select models with the biggest savings coming on high-end configurations. This is a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP, and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Looking for more power? Apple’s high-end 11-inch iPad Pro is $250 off at Amazon currently, marking the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. The latest 10.2-inch iPad is still seeing a remarkable pre-order discount of $30 off as well.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Stereo speakers

