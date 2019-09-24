Fender starter Acoustic Guitar bundle + strings, picks, more: $109 (Reg. $200)

- Sep. 24th 2019 9:04 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $200 $109
0

Adorama is now offering the Fender CD-60S 6-String Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Bundle for $109 shipped. Regularly fetching $200 at Amazon, Guitar Center and elsewhere, today’s deal is more than $90 in savings and the best we can find. Ideal for starter players, this bundle provides and excellent instrument from a top brand without breaking the bank. You’ll also get a series of accessories you were going to need to buy anyway like guitar picks, a strap and extra strings. This is a spruce-top acoustic with a mahogany back and sides and an “easy-to-play” neck with a rolled fingerboard. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One thing today’s bundle does not include is a guitar stand. Unless you plan on keeping it in a case all the time, it might be a good idea to score a simple guitar stand at Amazon for $12 Prime shipped. It’s a great way to show off your instrument while allowing to pick it up and play at a moment’s notice.

Fender 6-String Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Bundle

The CD-60S is one of our most popular models and is ideal for players looking for a high-quality affordable dreadnought with great tone and excellent playability. With its quality solid spruce top, easy-to-play neck with rolled fingerboard and mahogany back and sides, the CD60-S is perfect for the couch, the campfire or the coffeehouse-anywhere you want classic Fender playability and sound.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $200 $109

Guides

Adorama

Adorama
Fender

Fender

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard