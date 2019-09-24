Garmin Dash Cam 45 packs collision + lane departure warnings at $95 ($55 off)

Sep. 24th 2019

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam 45 for $94.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy as well. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is $15 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin has packed a two-inch screen, 1080p recording capabilities, forward collision and lane departure warnings, and more into its compact Dash Cam 45. The entire package stands at just over 1.5-inches tall, ensuring it won’t clutter up your windshield. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find microSD card support, GPS location tracking, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Those looking for a more simplistic alternative will find the well-reviewed YI Smart Dash Cam at $50 to be a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll still find 1080p recording, but without the more premium sensors or features.  

Garmin Dash Cam 45 features:

Keep extra eyes on the road with this GPS-enabled Garmin dash cam. It records high-quality images in HD or Full HD, and its built-in Wi-Fi lets you share captured footage with friends via the VIRB mobile app. This 2.1-megapixel Garmin dash cam includes a blank microSD card, and it automatically detects and saves incident scenes with its G-sensor.

