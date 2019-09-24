L.L. Bean takes 20% off rain jackets, boots and much more for two days only

L.L. Bean takes 20% off select rainwear and boots with code SPLASH20 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Tumbled-Leather 8-Inch Bean Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $159, however during this sale you can find them for $127. These boots are a perfect option for fall with a flannel lining and a water-proof exterior. Plus, its leather is said to feel like as soft as a broken-in baseball mitt. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the L.L. Bean Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

