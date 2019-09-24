L.L. Bean takes 20% off rain jackets, boots and much more for two days only

L.L. Bean takes 20% off select rainwear and boots with code SPLASH20 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Tumbled-Leather 8-Inch Bean Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $159, however during this sale you can find them for $127. These boots are a perfect option for fall with a flannel lining and a water-proof exterior. Plus, its leather is said to feel like as soft as a broken-in baseball mitt. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the L.L. Bean Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tumbled-Leather 8-inch Bean Boots $127 (Orig. $159)
- Trail Model Rain Jacket $79 (Orig. $99)
- Chelsea Boots 7-inch Boots $111 (Orig. $139)
- Maine Hunting Boots $119 (Orig. $149)
- TEK O2 3L Storm Jacket $159 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 8-Inch Bean Boots Chamois-Lined $127 (Orig. $159)
- Trail Model Rain Jacket $79 (Orig. $99)
- North Haven Leather Ankle Boots $56 (Orig. $129)
- East Point Boot, Ankle $120 (Orig. $150)
- Deerfield Alpine Boots, Lace-Up Mid $119 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
