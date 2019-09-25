Add SD, USB 3.0, more to your iPad or MacBook with these USB-C hubs from $15

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.99 Prime shipped when the code ANKER8333 is used at checkout. This is down around $10 from its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This USB-C hub includes two USB 3.0 ports, microSD/SD slots, and a 60W USB-C PD power passthrough port to keep your device charged. Whether you have Apple’s latest iPad Pro, MacBook, or just want to use this with an Android smartphone, this adapter gives you plenty of ports to go around. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Keep reading for more great USB-C hub deals.

Don’t need an entire USB-C hub? Well, nonda’s USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is just $7 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to adapt any USB device to work with a newer computer or tablet. Plus, nonda made sure to get the color right and its adapter will look like it came with your Apple device from the factory.

Be sure to keep your tech organized by checking out this deal on an accessory pouch for $10.50 Prime shipped. It offers multiple slots for adapters, hubs, chargers, and more so you’re always ready to hit the road. I’ve got a similar pouch and it makes traveling super simple.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Get more out of your USB-C port with 1 USB-C charging port, 1 USB-A charging and data port, 1 USB-A data port, 1 standard SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot.

Transfer movies and music in seconds with 5 Gbps transfer speeds, and enjoy high-speed pass-through charging while using the hub with USB-C Power Delivery.

Transfer multimedia and other large files using virtually any type of SD and TF card with the dual card reader slots.

The anodized surface is designed to be the perfect complement to your MacBook.

