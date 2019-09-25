Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus falls to a new 2019 low at $58 (Reg. $80), more

Amazon offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Lightstrip Plus for $58.12 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Having just dropped from $80, a price you’ll currently pay at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you over 27% and marks a new 2019 low. For comparison, this is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday in 2018. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your desk, ambient backlighting for your TV or whatever else, the Hue LightStrip Plus is an essential for any smart home. I personally use one behind my monitor, which helps liven up the home office. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agree with our hands-on review. More below.

Over at the official Best Buy eBay store, we’re also seeing the Sengled Smart LED A19 Starter Kit on sale for $34.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally $50, that’s good for a 30% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This Alexa-enabled starter kit features three dimmable white LED bulbs and is an affordable way to dip your toes into the joys of smart home ownership. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 530 customers.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus features:

Add a creative glow to any corner of your space with this 6.6-foot Philips Hue LED light strip. Its multicolored, dimmable lights suit any desired ambience, and it lets you sync its movement with music or movies via third-party apps. Bend, shape and cut this Philips Hue LED light strip for flexible customization.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!