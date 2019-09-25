Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus falls to a new 2019 low at $58 (Reg. $80), more

- Sep. 25th 2019 8:27 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Lightstrip Plus for $58.12 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Having just dropped from $80, a price you’ll currently pay at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you over 27% and marks a new 2019 low. For comparison, this is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday in 2018. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your desk, ambient backlighting for your TV or whatever else, the Hue LightStrip Plus is an essential for any smart home. I personally use one behind my monitor, which helps liven up the home office. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agree with our hands-on review. More below.

Over at the official Best Buy eBay store, we’re also seeing the Sengled Smart LED A19 Starter Kit on sale for $34.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally $50, that’s good for a 30% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This Alexa-enabled starter kit features three dimmable white LED bulbs and is an affordable way to dip your toes into the joys of smart home ownership. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 530 customers.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus features:

Add a creative glow to any corner of your space with this 6.6-foot Philips Hue LED light strip. Its multicolored, dimmable lights suit any desired ambience, and it lets you sync its movement with music or movies via third-party apps. Bend, shape and cut this Philips Hue LED light strip for flexible customization.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Walmart Philips

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go