SOUL Electronics just announced its latest set of headphones, the ULTRA Wireless. These bring “stunning audio” and “ultimate comfort” to upgrade your listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.0, dual 40mm neodymium drivers, and up to 36-hours of battery life, these headphones start at a budget-friendly $56 and will be available for pre-order on October 1st. Keep reading to find out more.

SOUL Electronics offers dynamic sound quality with its ULTRA Wireless Bluetooth headphones

The ULTRA Wireless headphones from SOUL Electronics bring a “superior high-resolution listening experience” to the budget-friendly market. These over-the-ear headphones delivery premium audio in a sleek package. One of the best features here is that there are two 40mm neodymium drivers that give a “bass-forward punch” while still remaining well-rounded with “high-definition audio performance.”

The leatherette headband of SOUL Electronics’ ULTRA Wireless headphones is designed with comfort in mind. The fold-flat design makes travel convenient and easy, while the full ear cup build offers “maximum sound articulation.”

“Our motivation at SOUL Electronics is always to develop products that fit seamlessly into our consumers’ lifestyles – and we’re keenly aware that music is a massive part of their lives,” says Angus Tsang, CTO of SOUL Electronics. “Traditional over-the-ear headphones, while known for quality, are a hindrance to consumers like ours that live an active, on-the-go lifestyle. With ULTRA Wireless, SOUL fans can now enjoy their favorite music through an over-ear headphone that is just as comfortable and portable as it is superior in audio performance – they won’t miss a beat.”

Battery that goes the distance

SOUL Electronics’ ULTRA Wireless Bluetooth headphones come packed with up to 36-hours of non-stop listening. This is more than enough for any flight, long drive, or study session you might encounter. This long-lasting battery life is helped in part by Bluetooth 5.0, which gives more than just an energy boost. It offers “lightning-fast connectivity”, making your time from power on to connected that much shorter.

SOUL Electronics ULTRA Wireless Bluetooth headphone pricing and availability

The SOUL Electronics’ ULTRA Wireless Bluetooth headphones will become available on October 1st at SOUL Electronic’s website for $55.99. After October 7th, the headphones will go up to $69.99 and become available at Amazon or direct.

9to5Toys’ take

These headphones will become the go-to option for many budget-focused buyers. While there are quite a few higher-end headsets out there from the likes of Sony, Bose, or even Anker, these headphones offer high battery life with quality drivers for a low price, especially during the discounted timeframe.

