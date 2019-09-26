Become a pilot with this budget-friendly camera drone at 50% off, now $30

AK-TECH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AKASO A200 Drone with HD Camera for $29.99 shipped when you use the code 8Y94QCYR at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This drone features an HD camera so you can not only see where it’s flying but record it at the same time. Plus, the foldable arms make transportation a breeze. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Put your savings to work by grabbing this five pack of batteries for $18 Prime shipped. Each one will give around eight minutes of flight time, allowing you to stay airborne for a total of nearly 50 minutes with all batteries considered. Plus, it includes a multi-port charger, giving you the ability to power up multiple batteries at one time.
AKASO A200 Drone with HD Camera features:
- A200 folding drone controller comes with the latest technology of 6-Axis Gyro flying control system offers strong stability
- Powerful air pressure altitude hold function allows you to release the throttle stick and the drone will keep hovering at the current height
- Equipped with adjustable 720P HD camera to record high-quality video or take clear images
- With one key return mode, avoid losing the aircraft with the simple push of a button
- Using foldable aerofoil technology to protect the arms; the AKASO A200 drone is easy to take with you anywhere
