Become a pilot with this budget-friendly camera drone at 50% off, now $30

AK-TECH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AKASO A200 Drone with HD Camera for $29.99 shipped when you use the code 8Y94QCYR at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This drone features an HD camera so you can not only see where it’s flying but record it at the same time. Plus, the foldable arms make transportation a breeze. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work by grabbing this five pack of batteries for $18 Prime shipped. Each one will give around eight minutes of flight time, allowing you to stay airborne for a total of nearly 50 minutes with all batteries considered. Plus, it includes a multi-port charger, giving you the ability to power up multiple batteries at one time.

AKASO A200 Drone with HD Camera features:

A200 folding drone controller comes with the latest technology of 6-Axis Gyro flying control system offers strong stability

Powerful air pressure altitude hold function allows you to release the throttle stick and the drone will keep hovering at the current height

Equipped with adjustable 720P HD camera to record high-quality video or take clear images

With one key return mode, avoid losing the aircraft with the simple push of a button

Using foldable aerofoil technology to protect the arms; the AKASO A200 drone is easy to take with you anywhere

