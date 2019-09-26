Amazon offers up to 30% off Motorola smartphones: Z3 Play $260, G7 $153, more

- Sep. 26th 2019 7:54 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Motorola Android Smartphones. You can grab the 64GB Moto Z3 Play with Alexa Unlocked (AT&T/Sprint/T-Mobile/Verizon) for $259.99 shipped. Regularly up to $400 or more, this particular Z3 model is currently on sale for $300 direct and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Features include a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable to 2TB via microSD). This is the Amazon Alexa model with the retailer’s virtual assistant built-in along with a series of other Amazon apps. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of the Amazon customers. More Motorola smartphone deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for a series of even more affordable Motorola handsets. The Moto G7 Play with Alexa Push-to-Talk (Unlocked) is starting from $153 shipped today. Regularly $200, this is one is also at a new Amazon all-time low and is the lowest price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

And if you’re looking to expand your storage from day one, consider a SanDisk microSD card. Starting from just over $5, this is a great way to expand your internal storage. An additional 200GB goes for under $30 shipped right now.

Moto Z3 Play:

  • Amazon exclusive version with Amazon Alexa built-in: Simply say “Alexa” or double press the power button to play music, hear the news or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask – and Alexa will respond instantly
  • 6″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a Max Vision 18:9 aspect ratio, fast 4G LTE speed, 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage with the option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory
  • 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras for studio-quality portraits and 8 MP wide angle front-facing camera with screen flash

