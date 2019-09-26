Banana Republic Factory updates your fall sweaters and outerwear with 50% off

- Sep. 26th 2019 5:23 pm ET

Banana Republic Factory is offering 50% off all sweaters and outerwear to update your fall wardrobe. Plus, it’s taking an extra 40% off all clearance with code CLEARANCE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Gear up for cooler weather with the Men’s Quilted Heather Vest that’s on sale for $45 and originally was priced at $90. This vest is a classic and timeless option for this fall. It features large pockets for storage of essentials and it’s available in two versatile color options. However, if you’re looking for a jacket the Quilted Bomber Jacket is very similar and also on sale for $45. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

