Take breakfast up a notch: Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker for $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker (25475A) for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model currently fetches $29 at Home Depot, $25 at Walmart and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2019. Prepare a delicious breakfast sandwich (or really any kind) “in 5 minutes” without having to hit the drive-through on the way to work. Along with a nonstick coating, all of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy clean up too. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 customers. More details below.

At just $20, today’s featured deal is already one of the most affordable sandwich makers out there. Although you could opt for a more traditional panini press-style maker for slightly less. The Dash Compact Panini Press + Electric Sandwich Maker is now available from $15.99 Prime shipped on Amazon. Clearly, you won’t stacking up epic multi-tier breakfast sandwiches like with the Hamilton Beach above, but it is more than capable of creating pressed-sandwiches in just a few minutes.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker:

Ready in 5 minutes, cook delicious breakfast sandwiches in the comfort of your own home

Use your own fresh ingredients, including eggs, cheese and much more Meat used must be precooked

Make sandwiches with English muffins, biscuits, small bagels and more

All removable parts are dishwasher safe; surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating

