Take breakfast up a notch: Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker for $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker (25475A) for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model currently fetches $29 at Home Depot, $25 at Walmart and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2019. Prepare a delicious breakfast sandwich (or really any kind) “in 5 minutes” without having to hit the drive-through on the way to work. Along with a nonstick coating, all of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy clean up too. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 customers. More details below.
At just $20, today’s featured deal is already one of the most affordable sandwich makers out there. Although you could opt for a more traditional panini press-style maker for slightly less. The Dash Compact Panini Press + Electric Sandwich Maker is now available from $15.99 Prime shipped on Amazon. Clearly, you won’t stacking up epic multi-tier breakfast sandwiches like with the Hamilton Beach above, but it is more than capable of creating pressed-sandwiches in just a few minutes.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker:
- Ready in 5 minutes, cook delicious breakfast sandwiches in the comfort of your own home
- Use your own fresh ingredients, including eggs, cheese and much more Meat used must be precooked
- Make sandwiches with English muffins, biscuits, small bagels and more
- All removable parts are dishwasher safe; surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating
