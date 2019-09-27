Six Apple Watch bands for $6? That’s right, it’s time to expand the collection

- Sep. 27th 2019 2:05 pm ET

0

MITERV (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering six of its Apple Watch Silicone Band for $6 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code HEWXTJKO at checkout. This is down 70% from its regular rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your Apple Watch came with a boring colored band, this is a great way to shake things up a bit. You’ll get six different bands in this kit, allowing your Apple Watch to match any outfit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as budget-friendly as Apple Watch bands come, especially for a six-pack. However, if it’s a higher-end look that you’re after, Apple’s official Milanese Loop band is currently on sale for $85, which is down from its $149 original price. Looking for something different? Check out our most recent Apple Watch band roundup.

MITERV Apple Watch Band features:

  • Classic Replacement Band for Apple Watch 38mm: Compatible with 38mm Apple Watch Series 3, Series 2, Series 1, Apple Watch Nike+, Sport, Edition version.
  • Durable Material: the iWatch sport band is durable and soft material across your wrist to feels comfortable with high quality texture.
  • Security: The silicone strap for apple watch band lugs on both sides, locking onto Apple watch precisely and securely, easy to install / remove.
  • Stainless Steel Buckle: Easy installation and quick release, with 13 holes on the band, it is adjustable to fit different wrist size.
  • 1 Year Warranty Support: Please contact us at the first time for your full refund or new replacement if you got a defective item by any chance.

