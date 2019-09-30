Bring Assistant home from just $58: Google Home Max Speaker $212, more

Today only, Daily Steals via Rakuten offers the Google Home Max Smart Speaker in both colors for $212.49 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. Originally $400, it typically goes for around $250 these days. This offer is $7 less than our previous mention. Google’s Home Max Speaker delivers all of your favorite streaming services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more. It’s also capable of connecting to devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Assistant capabilities deliver smart home control and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. We called it a “really nice fancy speaker” in our hands-on review.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Altatac via Rakuten has the Nest Hub for $57.98 shipped with code SAVE15. That’s down from the usual $100+ price tag and right at our previous mention. You’ll miss out on the booming sound of the Home Max speaker above, but will gain a built-in display along the way. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ready to ditch the smart home features altogether? Don’t miss our earlier deal on the Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker at $100. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked in 2019.

Google Home Max features:

The Google Home Max is an incredibly powerful, intelligent, and voice-controlled smart speaker that can fill even the largest rooms with robust sound. Constructed with a 4.5” Woofer, the Google Home Max offers extraordinarily deep bass and crisp vocals, while the built-in Google Assistant enables this speaker to answer your questions, control your smart home devices, and adjust the volume without having to use your smartphone. In addition, the Google Home Max has the ability to be paired with another Google Home Max, creating a truly extraordinary set of stereo speakers that would be the centerpiece of any party.

