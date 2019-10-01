HomeKit control highlights LIFX’s Mini Color Light Bulb at $35 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini HomeKit-enabled Multicolor A19 LED Light Bulb for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $45 these days, that’s good for a 23% discount, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen. This smart LED bulb works without a hub or any additional hardware, and is compatible with your HomeKit, Alexa or Assistant-based smart home. It sports an 800 lumen output, making it a great way to add a pop of color to your office or home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers.

Now if you don’t need the color capabilities of our featured deal, consider saving a bit more with LIFX’s Mini White Light Bulb at $20 instead. This dimmable LED bulb still touts pretty much all of the functionality as the multicolor version, but with a white output.

Want to double down on the multicolor vibes? We’re still tracking a notable discount on LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled Tile Starter Set at $150 (Reg. up to $250).

LIFX Mini Color HomeKit Light Bulb features:

Illuminate your living space with this versatile LIFX full-spectrum smart bulb. Customize the lighting in your room with the LIFX mobile app to adjust the bulb’s color, warmth and intensity. Energy-efficient and robust, this LIFX full-spectrum smart bulb uses only 9W and lasts up to 22.8 years before requiring replacement.

