Bolster home security with Ring’s 5-pc. Alarm Kit: $115 (Reg. $199)

Today only, Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring 5-piece Home Security Kit for $114.99 shipped when coupon code GG20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $84 off the typical rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This bundle includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. Making it dead simple to receive smartphone alerts when a door or window had been opened, motion has been detected, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. If you’re a Prime member and would like to pair this kit with an Echo Dot, Amazon has a promotional price of $149 that is reflected at checkout.

Grant you and the family additional peace of mind when using today’s savings to pick up a Ring Alarm Panic Button for $35. When pressed for three seconds, this will set off the Ring Alarm siren and notify emergency services (if subscribed to Ring Protect Plus). Batteries are replaceable and last up to three years. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ring Home Security Kit features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

