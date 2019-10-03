ASUS 14-inch Chromebook sports USB-C, 64GB of storage, more for $199

- Oct. 3rd 2019 8:08 am ET

0

Walmart offers the ASUS Chromebook 14-inch 2.4GHz/4GB/64GB for $199 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $270 at Amazon and various other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the best offer we’ve seen outside of membership-required Costco sales. This model sports a 14-inch HD display with a 180-degree hinge which can be laid completely flat. Inside you’ll find an Intel dual-core Celeron 2.4GHz processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Other notable features include USB-A and C ports for connecting all of the latest accessories out there. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure.”

ASUS Chromebook features:

  • 14 inch HD 1366×768 anti-glare NanoEdge Display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections
  • The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily
  • Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance
  • 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM; 64GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C and Type-A ports, USB transfer speed may vary. Learn more at Asus website

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
