ASUS 14-inch Chromebook sports USB-C, 64GB of storage, more for $199

Walmart offers the ASUS Chromebook 14-inch 2.4GHz/4GB/64GB for $199 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $270 at Amazon and various other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the best offer we’ve seen outside of membership-required Costco sales. This model sports a 14-inch HD display with a 180-degree hinge which can be laid completely flat. Inside you’ll find an Intel dual-core Celeron 2.4GHz processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Other notable features include USB-A and C ports for connecting all of the latest accessories out there. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure.”

ASUS Chromebook features:

14 inch HD 1366×768 anti-glare NanoEdge Display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections

The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily

Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance

4 GB LPDDR4 RAM; 64GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C and Type-A ports, USB transfer speed may vary. Learn more at Asus website

