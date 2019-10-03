Costco is currently offering the Apple HomePod Smart Speaker on sale for $199.97 with $4.99 shipping. Non-members will see a $10 fee at checkout, while members will see no additional charges. This is down from its $299 going rate, current $229 sale price, and matches the lowest that we’ve tracked in new condition. I recently switched from Sonos to HomePod for my living room smart speaker and couldn’t speak highly enough of Apple’s device. The audio quality is far better than my Sonos One or Play:1, HomeKit and Apple Music control is phenomenal, and the design is untouched. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, with your savings during this HomePod sale, you’ll potentially want to grab this wall mount. It’s $37 and will allow you to bring the HomePod to new heights in your home when the savings from this sale are used. Plus, the elegant design matches Apple’s build quality perfectly. Find even more essential accessories in our roundup.

If Apple’s high-end pricing here is a bit much for your pocketbook, Amazon has you covered. The Echo Plus 2nd Generation is an easy buy at $130 in refurbished condition on Amazon. It sports a built-in Zigbee hub plus Dolby 360-degree audio, and you can learn more in our review. For those already neck-deep in Amazon’s ecosystem, the equally-priced Echo Studio is an easy recommendation. It packs 5 different speakers for a well-rounded high-quality audio experience.

Maybe AirPlay is crucial to your setup. If so, we’ve got a roundup of some of our favorite AirPlay and AirPlay 2 speakers right here, with many coming in at far less than even today’s lead HomePod sale.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

