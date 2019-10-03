Your guitar deserves some Ernie Ball cables: 2-pack for $35 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the 2-pack of Ernie Ball Straight To Straight Braided Instrument Cables (20-foot) for $34.98 shipped. Regularly $60 for the 2-pack at Guitar Center, today’s deal is 42% off the going rate and the best price we can find. For comparison, Amazon charges $30 for a single 20-foot Ernie Ball 1/4-inch cable and it isn’t even braided. These straight-to-straight instrument cables are nickel-plated and feature both multi-shielding and dual conductors for “reliably clear tone.” You’re also getting the blue/black braided jacket exterior here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You are certainly paying for the brand name and high-quality components here, but you can grab yourself some instrument/guitar cables for less. This GLS Audio 20-footer goes for under $10 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings. You could even jump up to the company’s brown yellow tweed model for $17 and still be spending less than today’s featured deal.

Ernie Ball Braided Instrument Cable:

This Ernie Ball straight-to-straight, nickel-plated, woven 1/4″ instrument cable features a high-quality design made with superior components. Dual conductors deliver reliably clear tone with crisp highs, tight mids and rich harmonics. Multiple shielding materials preserve the signal with low handling noise, and the braided jacket exterior provides a tangle-resistant experience.

