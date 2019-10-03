Simplify food prep with Monoprice’s Sous Vide Immersion Cooker at $59.50

- Oct. 3rd 2019 2:35 pm ET

0

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Sous Vide 800W Immersion Cooker for $59.49 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 40% less than Anova’s similarly-powered offering, a 15% savings compared to Amazon’s price, and is among the lowest we have tracked. This 800-watt immersion cooker supports a wide range of temps (41-212ºF) and features an adjustable clamp that is made to fit a variety of pots from 2.6-4 gallons in size. A large LED touch screen adorns the top, making it dead simple to read and adjust settings. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Be prepared to cook full-size meals with WyzerPro’s $14 Sous Vide Container. It boasts a large, 12-quart capacity and is 100% dishwasher safe. Ready to withstand temps up to 210ºF, this container makes for an excellent addition to any kitchen.

Monoprice Sous Vide 800W Immersion Cooker features:

  • The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or Pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle
  • The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

