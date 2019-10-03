Stabilize your iPhone videos with Neewer’s 3-axis gimbal at $58.50 (35% off)

Midgar’s Best (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Neewer 3-Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal for $58.49 shipped when the code GIMBL1019 is used at checkout. This is down 35% from its $90 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. While the iPhone 11 Pro has impressive stabilization built into its new camera, nothing beats using a dedicated gimbal. This is the go-to tool filmmakers use when they want to make sure footage is buttery smooth. Whether you’re walking, running, or riding in a vehicle, this handheld gimbal will make all of your shots perfectly stable. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save cash when opting for this smartphone tripod that includes a Bluetooth remote for $22 Prime shipped. While it won’t make your moving shots stable, it’ll aid in capturing better pictures. Plus, with the remote, you can easily take photos of you and friends without anyone behind the camera.

Neewer Smartphone Gimbal features:

Made of high quality materials, solid and durable. Weighing only 16.23 ounce/460 gram

The battery indicator tells you how much power is left. The stabilizer can be charged by portable power source and the phone can be charged by the stabilizer via USB port

There are 3 working modes available, as in Pan Following Mode, Following Mode and Locking Mode

Personilized APP with multiple functions such as face tracking, object tracking, panoramic shooting, time lapse shooting etc

The strechable phone clip is available for all smartphones in 6 inch and below. Users are able to operate it both horizontally and vertically

