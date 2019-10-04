Own all 8 Harry Potter movies in 4K for around $6 each + more from $5 at VUDU

- Oct. 4th 2019 1:44 pm ET

VUDU is currently offering the 8-Film Harry Potter Complete Collection in 4K for $49.99 shipped. This is down from its $80 going rate in HD on iTunes, $70 4K price at Google Play, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. We have seen the collection drop to $40 on HD Blu-ray at Amazon in the past. If you only own one or two of the Harry Potter movies, this is a great way to capture the entire collection. Plus, you’ll see it all in glorious 4K HDR, bringing your favorite series to life like never before. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 10,000 at Amazon. We also spotted a huge $5 weekend sale at VUDU, with our top picks outlined below.

VUDU $5 Weekend Sale Top Picks:

Don’t forget about Apple’s latest iTunes sale. It’s filled with horror flicks like House, Boo! Evil Unleased, Jennifer’s Body, Crimson Peak, and more with prices starting at just $1. Be sure to configure Movies Anywhere, too, as it’ll let you take Harry Potter and more with you to any streaming media service.

Harry Potter:

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined.

