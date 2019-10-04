RCA’s 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV has a Roku built-in for $250 (Reg. $300+)

Walmart is offering the RCA 50-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $249.99 shipped. This is down from its $700 list price, though similar TVs go for around $300 or so at Amazon. With Roku’s smart TV operating system built-in, you’ll be able to easily watch content from Netflix, Hulu, and more without a dedicated streaming media player. Plus, with HDR technology, this TV will display better-than-normal graphics when watching supported content. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A must when upgrading your home theater is grabbing a wall mount. Personally, I chose this model to hang my TV from. It features full articulation, allowing me to aim it anywhere so I always have the best view. Plus, at around $20 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

RCA 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Enjoying 4K Ultra HD just got easier. RCA Roku TV puts your favorite broadcast TV programs, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices side-by-side in a simple, intuitive interface. Experience 4K content with the incredible clarity of Ultra HD resolution. The new 4K RCA ROKU TV allows seamless access to over 500,000 streaming channels including the 4K Spotlight Channel, the easiest way to find 4K content across popular streaming channels such as Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube. This 50″ 4K UHD RCA ROKU Smart TV delivers a user-friendly experience.

